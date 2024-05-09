The first semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Malmo, Sweden, on Tuesday (May 7) and saw the likes of Ireland, Finland and Croatia make it safely through to the final following a public vote.

They will join the 'Eurovision Big 5' - UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain - in Saturday's (May 11) final which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

Eurovision semi-final 1 results

The first Eurovision semi-final saw the likes of Silia Kapsis (Cyprus), Bambie Thug (Ireland) and Baby Lasagna (Croatia) take to the stage.

It also included performances from three countries who have already qualified for the final - the UK (Olly Alexander), Sweden (Marcus & Martinus) and Germany (ISAAK).

Ten countries were voted through to the Eurovision 2024 final during the first semi-final on Tuesday.

These 10 countries were:

Cyprus / Silia Kapsis - Liar

Serbia / TEYA DORA - RAMONDA

Lithuania / Silvester Belt - Luktelk

Ireland / Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue

Ukraine / alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria

Croatia / Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim

Slovenia / Raiven - Veronika

Finland / Windows95man - No Rules!

Portugal / iolanda - Grito

Luxembourg / TALI - Fighter

The counties to miss out on a place in the final from semi-final 1 were:

Poland / LUNA - The Tower

Iceland / Hera Björk - Scared of Heights

Moldova / Natalia Barbu - In The Middle

Azerbaijan / FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar

Australia / Electric Fields - One Milkali (One Blood)

Eurovision semi-final 2 running order

Another 16 countries will battle it out on Thursday in the second semi-final for the final 10 spots in Saturday's Eurovision final in Malmo, Sweden.

The second semi-final will also see performances from 'Big 5' countries France, Spain and Italy.

The running order for the second semi-final of Eurovision 2024 is:

1. Malta / Sarah Bonnici - Loop

2. Albania / BESA - TITAN

3. Greece / Marina Satti - ZARI

4. Switzerland / Nemo - The Code

5. Czechia / Aiko - Pedestal

France / Slimane - Mon amour (already qualified for the final)

6. Austria / Kaleen - We Will Rave

7. Denmark / SABA - SAND

8. Armenia / LADANIVA - Jako

9. Latvia / Dons - Hollow

Spain / Nebulossa - ZORRA (already qualified for the final)

10. San Marino / MEGARA - 11:11

11. Georgia / Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter

12. Belgium / Mustii - Before The Party's Over

13. Estonia / 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

Italy / Angelina Mango - La Noia (already qualified for the final)

14. Israel / Eden Golan - Hurricane

15. Norway / Gåte - Ulveham

16. Netherlands / Joost Klein - Europapa

Israel to perform at Eurovision amid protests

Israeli Eurovision Song Contest entrant Eden Golan will perform her song Hurricane in the second semi-final despite calls for the country to be excluded from the event amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel has faced calls to be excluded from Eurovision 2024 amid the war in the Gaza Strip, where the Health Ministry, run by the proscribed terrorist organisation Hamas, puts the Palestinian death toll at more than 34,000 people.

There have been continued demonstrations in Sweden over Israel’s participation, and the week of Eurovision has already seen small gatherings in Malmo and at the Eurovision village when Austrian 2014 winner Conchita Wurst was on stage.

A pro-Palestinian march will take place on Thursday ahead of the second semi-final, which the Swedish Police Authority said would cause “disturbance to traffic”.

Eurovision host Rylan Clark has defended the decision to include Israel in Eurovision 2024 saying people have “the right” to protest but the song contest is “just about the music.”

Clark, who is hosting the BBC’s coverage of the competition alongside Graham Norton and Scott Mills, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Malmo is doing an amazing job of hosting Eurovision.

“The climate in the world at the minute isn’t great and you know we’re not silly to not understand that there’s a lot going on in the world, but I think in the Eurovision bubble it’s a song contest, it’s all about the music and that’s what we’re here for.

“The city has done an amazing job, there’s a lot of demonstrations happening and people have got the right to do that and but it’s just about the music.”

Mills added: “It does feel a little different but it’s about the music and the joy that we have every single year at Eurovision.”

The second Eurovision 2024 semi-final will take place on Thursday (May 9).

You can watch the second Eurovision semi-final in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm, with the show scheduled to conclude at 10.20pm.