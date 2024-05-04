Especially in May when we have one at the start and one at the end of the month – just in time to make the most of the warmer weather as it arrives.

Usually, there are eight bank holidays a year in England and Wales, nine in Scotland and ten in Northern Ireland.

Additional days have been allocated in the past for special events, such as royal weddings, jubilees, coronations and funerals.

Most of us are able to make most of these extra days off as many businesses shut and supermarkets tend to have reduced opening hours.

But what happens if your regular payday lands on a bank holiday?

If you find your payday lands on the early May or summer bank holiday in August, you might be wondering whether you should be expecting your next wage to land in your bank account.

More often than not, if your payday falls on a bank holiday, companies tend to pay their employees a little earlier.

Bright Knowledge commented: “If your usual payday falls on a weekend or a bank holiday, you'll normally be paid early.

May bank holiday payment dates: You may get your payment earlier.

If you do not receive your payment by the day you’d usually expect it, let us know.



“For example, if you are normally paid on the 25th of each month, in December you'll probably be paid on the 24th instead because the 25th is a holiday.

“However, in some cases you might be paid late - make sure you check this with your employer so you can manage your money accordingly.”

Remaining bank holidays for 2024 in England and Wales

Monday, May 6 (early May bank holiday)

Monday, May 27 (spring bank holiday)

Monday, August 26 (summer bank holiday)

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Remaining bank holidays for 2024 in Scotland

Monday, May 6 (early May bank holiday)

Monday, May 27 (spring bank holiday)

Monday, August 5 (summer bank holiday)

Monday, December 2 (St Andrew’s Day - substitute day)

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

GOV.UK explains: “If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.

“Your employer does not have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays.

“Bank holidays might affect how and when your benefits are paid.”