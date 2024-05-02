The 46-year-old broadcaster, who presents Woman's Hour and Countryfile, reportedly ended her relationship with Bhupinder Rehal last year after 14 years together.

Rani, who has also covered events like the coronation and the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth, told the Good Housekeeping magazine: “I feel like I’ve stepped into a place that I never, ever expected myself to be in. I’m in uncharted territory – I’m a single, Asian woman with no children, and do you know what?

“I love it. I’ve sort of got a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good.”

Anita Rani moves into 'Parisienne dream house' after divorce from husband

Anita Rani also revealed that she had moved back into a flat she bought around 20 years ago and turned it into a “Parisienne dream house”.

The Countryfile presenter said: “I have lovely cream drapes and white floorboards. My bedroom is dusky pink and I’ve turned my spare room into a dressing room. Just talking about it makes me happy.

“It’s my little sanctuary and it feels really important to have that.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also said that she admires “women who have an inner strength and power” and has taken inspiration from an 82-year-old woman, who left her husband and has a powerful presence.

The BBC star added: “That’s who I want to be, someone who has bigger things to think about than the size of my nose.”

She also discussed her debut novel Baby Does A Runner which takes inspiration from some of her own experiences as a British-Asian woman growing up in the north of England.

Her protagonist, Baby, is single, overworked and underappreciated before going to India to delve into her family’s secret history.

Speaking about the theme of generational trauma, she said: “I don’t think I am at a place of peace with it."

She added: “I don’t want to sound like an angry, raging feminist, but I won’t deny that I’m angry. I’m a very happy, optimistic person fuelled by rage. I grew up in a Punjabi family where men and women were treated very differently and I could see the inequality everywhere around me.

“But when you have something to fight against, it really empowers you. It’s like a fire inside that drives you.”

The June 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.