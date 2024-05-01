The popular ITV gameshow sees contestants go head-to-head with Chasers Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace, and Darragh Ennis for huge cash prizes.

Show host Bradley revealed to fans that he loves "winding up" the Chasers during filming, saying that "a bit of self-deprecating humour never hurt anybody."

However, he revealed that the comebacks and witty quips from the Chasers don't always come naturally.

Bradley Walsh lets slip massive backstage secret about The Chase

Despite the tense atmosphere on The Chase, Bradley Walsh likes to keep the show light by teasing the Chasers.

He admits: "I love winding them all up," adding: "The one I have most fun with is Shaun, the Dark Destroyer. It's because we both love our football. We're exactly the same age well, he's two days older than me. I just adore him.".

Discussing the comebacks he receives from the Chasers, he told the Mirror: "They sort of have pops at me, but a bit of self-deprecating humour never hurt anybody."

He then revealed that the Chasers get a little help backstage to go toe-to-toe with him, telling fans: "We've got a writer called Adam Bostock Smith. He writes their gags to have a go at me. Some of them are really funny, it actually makes me laugh.

"We know it's just banter there's no point in getting yourself wound up like some presenters I know who are just so precious, it's frightening!"

Revealing the celebrities he would love to come on the star-studded version of the show, Bradley said he would like to see Rick Astley, Hannah Waddingham and Danny Jones compete.