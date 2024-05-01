The 53-year-old Britain's Got Talent judge will be the face of Cheaters: Unfinished Business, a new UK reality programme that reunites ex-couples to reconcile their differences.

Produced by ITV and Lifted Entertainment, the team behind Love Island, filming is rumoured to be taking place later this year.

Amanda Holden told the Mirror that the role was a "dream come true," adding: "All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – this is it! A series about second chances and unfinished business! I can’t wait, along with our experts, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget. I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it!”

How to take part in Amanda Holden's new Netflix dating show for cheaters

Those wishing to take part in the new show can apply here with applications being accepted until May 10.

This new programme comes weeks after the Britain's Got Talent judge's very public spat with Sharon Osbourne over her criticism of Simon Cowell on Celebrity Big Brother.

Leaping to Simon's defence, Amanda said that Sharon and Louis Walsh were "bitter and pathetic".

She added: "I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had."

In response, Sharon provided a "proper education," telling the star: “The truth is, you don’t know me, Amanda, or any of my close friends. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I’ve worked with, the shows I’ve produced, and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide.”

She continued: “No disrespect to Simon Cowell, but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together we made a great team. It was only after several seasons of X Factor that Simon started to build his music empire and I give him much kudos for what he built.

"When I met my husband I was already very well established in the music industry... We have been together 44 years and he has spoiled me from the first day we met, he has given me more than any man ever could, all of this before I ever knew who Simon Cowell was.”