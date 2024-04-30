While there are always birds like pigeons around, there are ways you can protect your plants from them.

The Sefton Meadows blog has shared some ways you can prevent your garden from being ruined by birds.

How to prevent birds from landing in your garden

You might not know that there is one colour that birds see as a ‘danger’ colour.

White is considered a 'danger' colour to birds and will help keep them away from your garden (Image: Getty)

When they see white flowers, they’ll warn other birds of danger ahead by use the “white plumage in their feathers”, explains the Sefton Meadows blog.

If you want to protect parts of your garden, planting white flowers in those areas could stop birds from landing there.

You will have seen plenty of white flowers but Sefton Meadows has shared its favourite varieties – shasta daisy, lobelia, peony, white roses, white petunia and white hydrangea.

It also advises that you put colourful plants and flowers “in areas that don’t need bird protection.”

Simple ways to create a wildlife-friendly garden

There are lots of other ways to deter birds from your garden without harming them, including by installing fake predators like statues of a cat or a bigger bird (smaller birds will get intimidated).

You can also protect what you’ve planted by covering it with a net or you could try hanging shiny objects in your garden. The sun will reflect light using the shiny objects and scare birds away.

Birds don’t like noise so a specialist sonic pest repeller could help you out – they’re activated by motion so will sound when it detects a bird is there. Wind chimes can also help.

Bird spikes make it uncomfortable for bigger birds to land but smaller birds won’t mind them.

You can also use a protective barrier to keep birds away from a certain area of your garden.