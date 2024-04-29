The scam, widely circulating on social media sites such as Facebook, is promising £250 in Asda vouchers to “children enrolled in school”, and asks parents to apply for them ahead of a deadline.

Asda have confirmed the posts, appearing in local area groups, buying and selling pages and other community groups, are a scam.

A spokesman said no such voucher was on offer and the posts should not be interacted with.

They told the Sun: “It has been brought to our attention that there are a number of scam posts on social media advertising Asda vouchers.

"These un-associated posts have been reported to Facebook and we are working hard to have them removed.

"We encourage all customers to be careful before entering anything online that isn’t connected to an official Asda account or an official Asda website.”

Tesco £500 scam warning

Tesco customers are being targeted by the phishing email scam, which claims to offer shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card.

However, following the links in the email will take victims to a malicious survey website which asks you to answer questions.

The questions will reveal your personal and financial information which can then be used to steal your identity.

The scam email, claiming to be from Tesco, offers shoppers the chance to claim a £500 gift card (Image: Which?)

If you receive the scam email, you should not click on any links.

You can report the email by forwarding it to report@phishing.gov.uk and phishing websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

A warning from Tesco said: “Using fake emails to get hold of someone's personal details is called 'phishing'. You might receive an email that looks real, as though it's from Tesco, but it may ask you for personal information that we would never ask for.

“The email is most likely fake if it asks you for passwords, Clubcard number, date of birth, or banking details. Some fake emails may ask you to click a link to another website.

“If you're unsure about the email in the first place, it's best to delete it.

“Remember, we'll never ask you for personal information in an email unless you've contacted us first and we're replying to you directly. We will NEVER ask you for your password.”