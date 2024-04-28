Sadly, however, she will be marking the milestone without her great pal and co-star of nearly two decades, Jonnie Irwin. Jonnie died after a long battle with lung cancer aged 50 in February.

The duo presented their first A Place in the Sun episode on Channel 4 in February 2004 and became close.

Jasmine said to the Daily Mirror: “I am so proud to have been part of A Place in the Sun for 20 years.

“It has been life-changing for so many people and to be able to help hundreds of couples – last time I counted it was 440. It has changed my life in so many ways, too.

"I met my husband (a cameraman) Jon on the programme, we’ve got two children, Joy, nine, and Albion, seven, now and I feel proud to be able to show people that anything is possible.

“But [reaching this landmark] has also been very bittersweet. I still find it very hard even talking about Jonnie. It’s still very raw.”

Jasmine is now trying to adopt Jonnie’s mantra of living each day to its fullest.

She says: “Throughout the last 20 years, I’ve had countless people who had something that has been a catalyst for them, whether that is a bereavement, health scare or other trauma.

“It has made people think life is for living and that is a message I would like to say to everyone today. Not only from Jonnie’s passing, but we have also lost other family members and other friends as well. It definitely makes you want to make the best of every day.”

Moving to Spain will reduce the presenter’s commute and means she can spend more time with her family.

The mum of two says: “We felt with the children it was now or never. If we waited until they were at secondary school age, it wouldn’t be as easy. I feel lucky I am able to give my children the chance to be part of a different culture.”

