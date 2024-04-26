The popular reality programme first hit our screens all the way back in 2013 with its theme song now being instantly recognisable by viewers.

The song, which is called Perfect World, was created by music group Kodaline and will be remixed to include classical piano elements for one night only.

This comes as a number of other beloved Channel 4 shows have their theme songs altered to celebrate the second series of The Piano - which begins on Sunday, April 28 at 9pm.

Other popular Channel 4 shows have their theme songs changed

The Channel 4 News tune, which was originally composed by Alan Hawkshaw, will also be changed on Sunday, being rearranged by Phase Music and Universal Production Music.

Other fan favourites like the famous Countdown theme and the tune from Come Dine With Me: The Professionals will also be altered.

The Countdown theme from Monday, May 29 to Friday, May 3 will be revamped by Steve Holness and Pascal Wyse while the Come Dine With Me tune will rearranged by Patrick Duffin for the episodes airing between Monday, May 6 and Friday, May 10.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's Chief Content Officer, said of the change to the Gogglebox tune: "The Piano is that rarest of things, a TV show that makes people feel better about the world after watching it than they did before.

"We are spreading a little of that musical magic by replacing the theme tunes of some of our best loved shows with specially recorded piano versions.

"Big thanks go out to the talented composers and performers who have made this happen and our production partners who are joining us in celebrating the return of The Piano."

The Piano is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and involves gifted amateur pianists playing live at some of the UK's busiest train stations.