While live on air, the broadcaster and comedian was presented with a birthday cake decorated with various pictures of him over the years.

His age was prominently displayed on one side of the cake, leaving fans stunned and wanting to know his secret.

Morning from @GMB & a big Happy Birthday to @adilray!! 🥳 Also @DrAmirKhanGP is joining us with news of a potentially gamechanging cancer jab that’s currently being tested. And our debate this morning.. is it OK to have a favourite grandchild after one granny admits she does? pic.twitter.com/VohLnBz7gR — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) April 26, 2024

The beaming 50-year-old asked GMB co-stars Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnolds: "Thanks so much. Where did you get these photos from?

"One I have a shaved head. Just done 12 years. Wormwood."

Richard Arnolds responded: "Happy birthday. Welcome to the club."

Viewers of the ITV show were quick to react on X, formerly Twitter, with one fan writing: "Happy 50th to one of my faves. Enjoy your year of celebrations Adil xx."

Another user could not comprehend how young he looks compared to his actual age, writing: "OMG - Has Adil had a hair transplant in last ten years - gone from going bald to a full on bouffant quiff! And he’s looking younger - Botox?"

Adil Ray became a household name all the way back in 2012 with his smash hit sitcom Citizen Khan.

The show followed a cricket-obsessed Pakistani Muslim patriarch living in Birmingham.

Adil said he was inspired by Goodness Gracious Me and the work of comic Dave Allen.

In 2018, Adil became a stand-in presenter for Good Morning Britain before being made a fully-fledged member of the team.