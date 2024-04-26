Line of Duty star Martin Compston has updated fans on the possibility of popular BBC series Line of Duty returning for a new series.
Compston starred in the show as Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott alongside the likes of Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings).
The show also featured the likes of Keely Hawes, Kelly MacDonald, Stephen Graham, Craig Parkinson and Lennie James.
Line of Duty first aired back in 2012 and followed Compston, McClure and Dunbar's characters as part of AC-12 trying to oust "bent coppers".
But the BBC series came to an end with series six back in May 2021 with the mysterious "H" finally being unmasked.
The series six finale averaged around 15.39 million viewers, according to The Mirror.
Martin Compston issues update on new Line of Duty series
Ever since the conclusion of season six, fans have speculated as to whether or not Line of Duty will return.
Compston, speaking to The Mirror, has now issued fans with an update as to the possibility of a new series, saying there are "no immediate plans".
The Line of Duty star, speaking exclusively to The Mirror, said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point but there are no immediate plans.
"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."
RECOMMENDED READING:
-
Keith Lemon reveals real reason ITV show with Paddy McGuinness was axed
-
BBC Death in Paradise spin-off revealed will pay homage to the ‘Paraverse’
Compston is set to take part in Soccer Aid once again in 2024.
The match, which sees celebrities and sports stars come together to raise money for UNICEF will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, this year.
Soccer Aid 2024 is set to feature the likes of Sam Thompson, Sir Mo Farah, Usain Bolt, Bobby Brazier, Frank Lampard, Paddy McGuinness, Diamond from Gladiators, Robbie Williams, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Furry and Harry Redknapp.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here