Compston starred in the show as Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott alongside the likes of Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings).

The show also featured the likes of Keely Hawes, Kelly MacDonald, Stephen Graham, Craig Parkinson and Lennie James.

Line of Duty first aired back in 2012 and followed Compston, McClure and Dunbar's characters as part of AC-12 trying to oust "bent coppers".

But the BBC series came to an end with series six back in May 2021 with the mysterious "H" finally being unmasked.

The last episode of Line of Duty aired back in May 2021. (Image: BBC/World Productions)

The series six finale averaged around 15.39 million viewers, according to The Mirror.

Martin Compston issues update on new Line of Duty series

Ever since the conclusion of season six, fans have speculated as to whether or not Line of Duty will return.

Compston, speaking to The Mirror, has now issued fans with an update as to the possibility of a new series, saying there are "no immediate plans".

The Line of Duty star, speaking exclusively to The Mirror, said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

Compston is set to take part in Soccer Aid once again in 2024.

The match, which sees celebrities and sports stars come together to raise money for UNICEF will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, this year.

Soccer Aid 2024 is set to feature the likes of Sam Thompson, Sir Mo Farah, Usain Bolt, Bobby Brazier, Frank Lampard, Paddy McGuinness, Diamond from Gladiators, Robbie Williams, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Furry and Harry Redknapp.