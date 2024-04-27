Whether it is tech or medicine, it can be hard to keep track of all the restrictions.

One of the things that travellers often find the most confusing is the rules around taking make-up on flights including what is a liquid and what is not.

Here are all the rules you need to know about taking your makeup in your hand or hold luggage.

If you are unsure, it's always worth checking with your airline or airport before jetting off.

And if you're travelling internationally, you should also check the customs regulations of your destination.

Can I take make-up in my hand luggage?





Yes, you can take make-up in your hand luggage but it does come with some restrictions.

For instance, the volume of liquid you can take on a plane from the UK is currently restricted to 100ml or less in packets.

The liquids need to be stored in a clear resealable bag containing no more than 1 litre in total.

Creams, lotions, oils as well as mascara, liquid foundation, lip gloss and perfumes are all considered liquids.

When it comes to beauty accessories, tweezers are also considered fine to take on board.

It's also generally fine to take an electric or disposable razor too.

Additionally, small scissors with a blade no longer than 4 inches can also be carried in your hand luggage.

Is lipstick considered a liquid when flying in the UK?





Although liquids are a solid item, they are classed as liquid-solids under UK safety regulations.

The rules differ between airports which can make things confusing - some consider lipsticks as liquids whilst others do not.

Generally speaking, is better to take less than 100ml as hand luggage if you are unsure.

Recommended reading

Can I take make-up in my hold luggage?





Yes, you can take make-up in your checked luggage.

In fact, putting your make-up in the hold means you don't have the same liquid restrictions as you do with cabin luggage.

Liquids, creams, gels and pastes in containers of over 100ml are allowed in hold luggage.

Sharp items like scissors are also allowed in your checked baggage too.