The painkiller is often used to treat the likes of migraines, toothache and muscle pain.

Many people often take co-codamol when other painkillers like aspirin and ibuprofen don't work.

But the question is - can co-codamol be taken alongside them?

The NHS shares advice on whether you can take co-codamol with other painkillers. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

This is the NHS advice about taking it with painkillers and other herbal supplements.

Is it safe to take co-codamol with other painkillers?





It's safe to take co-codamol with ibuprofen and aspirin, according to the National Health Service.

That being said, the health experts have said that you should not take co-codamol with paracetamol or with other medicines that contain paracetamol.

This should always be the case unless you've been advised to by a doctor.

The NHS has explained that this is because co-codamol already contains paracetamol meaning you could be at risk of paracetamol overdose.

There are some medicines that have paracetamol in them that you might not be aware of already.

These include various painkillers like Tramacet and co-dydramol.

Some migraine remedies as well as some cough and cold treatments like Lemsip and Night Nurse also contain paracetamol.

For this reason, the NHS urges that when you take co-codamol with any other medicines you check the label to see whether they contain paracetamol."

When it comes to herbal remedies and supplements, there isn't currently a lot of information about what is safe and isn't safe to take with co-codomal.

Recommended reading

This is because the supplements aren't tested in the same way as pharmacy and prescription medicines.

For instance, they're generally not tested for how they react with other medicines.

The expert also suggests that you seek the advice of a doctor or pharmacist if you're taking any other medicines like herbal remedies, vitamins or supplements.