The 20-year-old is best known for starring alongside his eight siblings and parents Amanda and Clive Owen on the popular farming show which ended in 2022.

He has since featured with his father on Beyond the Yorkshire Farm.

But he will be back once again on Channel 5 tonight (April 25) as he debuts Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales.

What is Channel 5’s Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales about?





The six-part series will follow Reuben as he attempts to grow his new heavy plant machinery business with his best friends Tommy and Sarah in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Channel 5 summary reads: “In this first episode, we join the team at the start of Reuben's second year of trading.

“They have won a contract to restore life to an old fishing pond at a grand country estate in County Durham by excavating 6,000 tons of silt.

"At half an acre it’s the largest dig the teenage team have ever attempted, and the scale is daunting.

"Hitting their two-week deadline is dependent on 17-year-old Sarah making hundreds of trips into the woods on a track dumper to shift the silt.

"But when heavy summer rain turns the site into a slurry pit Reuben fights to stop his 14-tonne digger being swallowed, and they turn to a vintage bulldozer to keep the job on track."

It adds: "As Reuben’s young business is expanding fast, as well as managing the pond dig, the team take on an ancient haulage yard where they can store and maintain their fleet. But with a derelict barn to clear and a pot-holed track to level, have the friends bitten off more than they can chew?



"When it comes to machines Reuben’s confident in his abilities, but this summer he wants to challenge himself.

"So, the trio leave the Dales behind on a road trip to the PlantWorx Expo in Peterborough where Reuben’s taking part in a digger competition against some of the best operators in the country who are hoping to win a luxury holiday.



"And when the friends get back home, to thank them for their support at the competition, Reuben organises an antique joyride through the Dales on a pair of vintage hand-crank start tractors he’s got his hands on."

When is Channel 5’s Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales on TV?





The first episode of Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales will air this evening (Thursday) on Channel 5 from 8pm until 9pm.

It will follow on from a new episode of A Yorkshire Farm on the same channel at 7pm, featuring Jules Hudson as he “celebrates farming across the country and throughout the seasons, looking back on previous years.”