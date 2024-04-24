The Solar Group 1 2 3 Isofix Car Seat, which fits the description of “a light grey, black and white child car seat with harness and locking mechanism” has been urgently recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

This is because of a “potential safety concern" relating to a small internal component issue that has been identified.

However, this only affects the above product sold on Amazon and Ickle bubba between February 1 and February 23, 2024.

The affected batch codes are: Nov-2020-6, Dec-2020-7, Jan-2021-1, Mar-2021-2, Apr-2021-3 and May-2021-4.

All car seats from later batches are not affected.

“There is a small internal component issue in certain batches of car seat, which may result in the harness not locking properly when pulled,” explains the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

It adds: “This could potentially compromise the safety of the child.

“The affected products do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.”

Ickle Bubba urges parents to stop using Solar Group car seat ‘immediately’

The safety notice on the Ickle Bubba website states: "If your product is from the affected batches please STOP USE IMMEDIATELY.”

“Please contact our customer service department at contact@icklebubba.com.

“We will promptly arrange for an exchange or a refund.”

Ickle Bubba adds: “The safety of our customers is paramount to us, and we endeavour to ensure their safety through all our actions.

“We want to reassure you that our products are continually assessed and tested to ensure they meets our exacting expectations of safety, and we will always take the appropriate actions to keep our customer as safe as possible.

“We apologise for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused you.”