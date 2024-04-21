From a forgetful fish to two golden buzzers, the first episode had everyone talking, but perhaps not for the right reasons.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli returned to the judging panel with Anthony (Ant) McPartlin and Declan (Dec) Donnelly back as hosts.

A 34-year-old mother-of-two who flew from America to audition for the ITV1 series in front of Simon Cowell did not sit well with viewers.

After breaking the Guinness World Record for the loudest burp for a woman in 2023, Kimberley decided to develop her act and now she belches in tune with music.

One viewer said: "#bgt has just become an insult to viewers intelligence. Anyone finding this stupid girl funny deserves to have the ability to vote in a GE or indeed any voting ability taken away from them."

Another commented: "The burping girl revolting and zero talent".

Whilst someone else replied: "I don’t know how they’re finding the burping girl funny it’s making me feel funny #bgt".

How much is Ant and Dec's net worth each?





It is believed that the presenting duo are worth around £62 million each.

According to The Sun, Ant and Dec signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV in 2022.

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.

The Newcastle presenters got their start as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Following the show, they became pop musicians under the same names as their TV characters in the series - PJ and Duncan.

Together, they have 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards across their careers.

Ant and Dec are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are thought to own houses with around £10 million combined value.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent will air at a slighter later time tonight at 7.40pm.