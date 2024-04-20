Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli returned to the judging panel with Anthony (Ant) McPartlin and Declan (Dec) Donnelly back as hosts.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one-per-person limit.

Judge Amanda Holden was the talk of Twitter (formerly known as X) and Facebook tonight.

One viewer posted: "Actually my favourite part of #BGT is watching all the Facebook mums moan that Amanda Holden is showing a bit of cleavage".

Another viewer criticised her credentials: "Every year when Britain’s got Talent starts. I always keep wondering what talent does Amanda Holden have that means she can judge others".

"Amanda Holden judging talent, oh the irony," was a similar complaint.

Someone else commented: "Not hearing Amanda Holden’s fake laugh already #BGT".

It is believed that the presenting duo are worth around £62 million each.

According to The Sun, Ant and Dec signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV in 2022.

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.

The Newcastle presenters got their start as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Following the show, they became pop musicians under the same names as their TV characters in the series - PJ and Duncan.

Together, they have 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards across their careers.

Ant and Dec are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are thought to own houses with around £10 million combined value.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent will air at a slighter later time on Sunday, April 21 at 7.40pm.