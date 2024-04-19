The streaming platform announced on Thursday (April 18) that production had begun on series four of The Witcher, posting a video of the cast sitting around a table doing a read-through of the script.

The series, which is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books (and is also a popular video game), follows the story of Geralt of Rivia - who until now has been played by Henry Cavill (Superman, Mission Impossible: Fallout).

Netflix reveals end of The Witcher as season 4 begins production

While announcing production had begun on season four, Netflix also revealed that The Witcher would soon be coming to an end.

It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent. pic.twitter.com/c0ilUCWYkF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 18, 2024

In a post on social media, Netflix said: "It's official, The Witcher season 4 is in production.

"But that's not all, we're already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion.

"See you on The Continent."

'Thanks for reminding me to cancel my Netflix' - fans have same complaint ahead of end of The Witcher

The Witcher features all the big name characters from the books and game including the likes of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Jaskier (Joey Batey).

The main character Geralt has been played by Cavill for the first three series, but will see Australian actor Liam Hemsworth (Hunger Games franchise, Independence Day: Resurgence) take over for the final two.

Cavill revealing he was stepping down from his role as The Witcher last year said: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

"Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him — enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth, in response, said he was "over the moon" to be taking on the new role on the popular Netflix series.

He said: "As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character.

"I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

But fans aren't happy with the change and while The Witcher will conclude at the end of season five, some might not even switch on to see the start of season four.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) fans shared their views on the final few series of The Witcher.

One fan said: "I don't know anyone that wants this show without Henry Cavill."

Another commented: "Thanks for reminding me to cancel my Netflix for the summer."

A third person added: "I'm sure Liam is going to do a great job but it's incredibly weird to switch actors in the middle of a series.

"Henry Cavill is the Witcher. Kind of a shame that for sake of artistic integrity and continuity you couldn't roll with him for the last 2 seasons."

While someone else said: "I doubt y’all will even make it to season 5."

A release date for The Witcher season four is yet to be revealed.