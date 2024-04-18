Warwick announced the news in a statement shared to the BBC late on Wednesday (April 17), revealing she had died on March 24.

Warwick rose to fame after starring as the titular hero Willow Ufgood in the 1988 original film Willow and reprised the role for the 2022 sequel.

Since then he has gone on to play various roles across major franchises include Harry Potter and Star Wars.

While Samantha co-founded the dwarfism charity Little People UK and featured in the final Harry Potter film (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2), alongside Warwick.

Warwick Davis announces death of wife Samantha aged 53

In the statement to the BBC, Warwick said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.

He added that she was his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”.

The Harry Potter actor continued: “She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Warwick and Samantha met on the set of George Lucas’s film Willow and married three years later in 1991.

Samantha also featured in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 as a goblin, alongside her husband who played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

The pair have two children - Annabelle and Harrison.

Warwick and Samantha Davis have two children Harrison (far left) and Annabelle (far right). (Image: PA)

Annabelle, 27, has followed in her parents’ acting footsteps, starring in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

The pair also paid tribute to their mother, saying: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives”

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

'Wouldn’t wish on anyone' - Warwick Davis reveals 'devastating' loss of first two children

In an interview with People back in 2022, Warwick opened up about the grief he and Samantha went through after their first son died shortly after he was born due to complications from the dwarfism genes he inherited from both of his parents.

He said: “I think it brings you closer together, or something like that. But it’s an experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone. It’s devastating.”

A few years later they experienced more heartbreak when Samantha had a miscarriage with their second child.

They later welcomed their daughter Annabelle and son Harrison, with Warwick saying the couple loved their children “all that more because they’re here with us”.