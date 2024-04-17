The spin-off series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! premiered on April 25 and ran for around three weeks, with hosts Ant and Dec putting a variety of famous faces to the test as they took on iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Some of the “most memorable” campmates from the past 20 years returned once more to the ‘All-Stars’ edition as they battled it out to become the ultimate champion of the show.

It featured the likes of Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo from Diversity and Shaun Ryder from Happy Mondays.

Unlike the original I’m a Celebrity set in Australia, viewers couldn’t vote to for their favourite or who they wanted to take part in the iconic eating trials, as all episodes were pre-recorded.

Instead, the winning campmate was decided by trials alone.

In the final, Myleene faced Jordan as they conquered a gruesome eating trial and had to stomach some hideous snacks, including mice tails and fermented tofu.

Is I’m a Celebrity…South Africa returning in 2024?





But sadly, if you have been waiting for I’m a Celeb…South Africa to come back this year, it won’t be happening, and ITV has revealed why.

Thank you! 🙏 10.7 million of you made #ImACeleb the most-watched entertainment show of 2023. Now, that's Jungle fever! pic.twitter.com/9AbK5OM4LF — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) January 11, 2024

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: “I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was commissioned to air in 2023 to celebrate favourite campmates from the past 20 years as they returned to the jungle.

Recommended reading:

“The series was one of the biggest Entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million across its consecutive weeknight run and reaching over 1 million 16-34s for the launch episode.

“It was never planned for the series to return again this year.”

This means eager fans will have to wait until the end of 2024 for the next series to see more jungle drama.