The Geordie duo announced last year that they would be halting the ITV1 entertainment series as it seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Singer Craig David began the two-hour finale on Saturday by singing and DJing outside the studio to crowds before McPartlin told the audience inside that the ending was “going to be emotional”.

During the Ant vs Dec challenge, Donnelly beat McPartlin in a penalty shoot-out, while Saturday Night Takeaway regular and Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern oversaw the competition dressed as a trophy.

“Honestly Stephen, we’ve had a blast,” McPartlin said after losing.

The nation watching Ant and Dec saying goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway:#SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/Y5qXJgEBpb — Wando (@Wandoful) April 13, 2024

“Stephen thank you so much for everything you brought,” Donnelly said. “You’ve been an absolute star we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond Holly Willoughby and more made special appearances throughout Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec, who met on teen drama Byker Grove, have been working together for more than 30 years and launched Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

The show, which has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), was paused for a period in 2009, before returning four years later in 2013.

Ant and Dec have emotional final moments on Saturday Night Takeaway

Holding back tears, Ant and Dec thanked viewers for watching sharing that Saturday Night Takeaway was the "kind of show we watched every night growing up."

Adding that "it had been an honour" and that they "truly adored" doing it every week.

The duo ended their emotional speech by thanking the audience, saying: "we wanted to say a massive thank you to you, our audience."

Series 20, over and out 🫶 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 13, 2024

After showing a montage of their years together, Ant and Dec took to the stage with McFly to sing a special version of "All About You".

Dedicating Saturday Night Takeaway to the audience, they said a "big thank you" and "loved spending their Saturdays with you" and that it had been "all about you."

The two then headed out of the studio and began singing "Celebration" with their famous friends.

Ending the show, fireworks went off and the hosts continued to sing and dance.

Before saying "thank you to everyone" and "we've had the times of our lives" ending with "goodnight and goodbye" before leaving the stage in arms.