The popular show returned for its final episode as the Geordie pair prepared to take some time away from the ITV show.

The duo, who have presented Saturday Night Takeaway for over 22 years, with a final including huge names from across British telly and music, including Simon Cowell, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Craig David and Girls Aloud.

But, in the final first moments, Ant and Dec were already leaving viewers in tears over a touching moment.

If it’s the happiest minute of the week why am I crying? 😢 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/NZBuppQIjL — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 13, 2024

As Saturday Night Takeaway took on the 'happiest minute of all time', Ant headed into the audience to surprise some worthy guests.

Included retired neonatal NHS nurse Cecilia who helped care for premature babies throughout her career.

As a shocked Celica remained stunned, Ant made the retired nurse even more emotional after revealing that some of the babies she once cared for were in the audience.

Turning around to see the now young adults waving, the NHS nurse was left in tears.

Cecilia was not the only person in tears as many viewers at home took to X, formally Twitter to share their emotions.

As one viewer said: "This show never fails to make me cry every week."

Another added: "Happiest minute of the week gets me every damn time."

Why is ITV's Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway ending?





Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."

The ITV star added that they have “lots of ideas” and opportunities on offer but they would like to decide what to do “next” and when “the next chapter begins”.

Adding: “So that's what we're gonna do when Saturday Night Takeaway is out of the way.”