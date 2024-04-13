The live show will feature huge names from across British telly and music such as Simon Cowell, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Craig David and Girls Aloud.

If you're looking to watch the two-hour-long special tonight and want to know when it will be on, look no further.

What time will the final episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway be on tonight?





T-minus 24 hours until the Saturday Night Takeaway Finale 🎉 How would you describe the show in one word? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/n89049VxD0 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 12, 2024

The final episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX (Saturday, April 13).

It follows Catchphrase from 6pm and will be proceeded by The 1% Club which starts at 9pm.

Ant and Dec warn fans of 'emotional' Saturday Night Takeaway episode tonight

Ahead of the final episode, Ant and Dec have warned fans that it will make for an "emotional" evening of TV.

Dec said: “It’s been mixed emotions all week as we’ve been planning and rehearsing this final show. Saturday Night Takeaway is very special to us. We’ve made this two-hour finale show a real celebration of all things SNT from over the years.”

Ant added: “I can’t quite believe it will be the last show, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed making this final series. I know it’ll be an emotional night but we intend to give Takeaway viewers a party to end all parties!”

The ITV presenters have said they are hopeful that the show will return to our screens one day.

Referring to an end-of-show sequence in the final episode, Ant said: “I don’t want to give away too much but it will be a big goodbye...” before Dec chimed in: “For now!”

We’ve got something kinda oooh to tell you… Girls Aloud are our Star Guest Announcers! ⭐️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/5o7Zbfl3Ok — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 12, 2024

How much are Ant and Dec worth?





It is believed that the presenting duo are worth around £62 million each.

According to The Sun, Ant and Dec signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV in 2022.

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.