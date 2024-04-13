The duo, who have presented the popular variety show for over 22 years, will host a special two-hour episode to mark the end of the series.

The final will include huge names from across British telly and music, including Simon Cowell, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Craig David and Girls Aloud.

Ant and Dec warn fans of 'emotional' Saturday Night Takeaway episode tonight

We’ve got something kinda oooh to tell you… Girls Aloud are our Star Guest Announcers! ⭐️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/5o7Zbfl3Ok — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 12, 2024

Discussing tonight's episode of the popular ITV programme, Dec said: “It’s been mixed emotions all week as we’ve been planning and rehearsing this final show. Saturday Night Takeaway is very special to us. We’ve made this two-hour finale show a real celebration of all things SNT from over the years.”

Ant added: “I can’t quite believe it will be the last show, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed making this final series. I know it’ll be an emotional night but we intend to give Takeaway viewers a party to end all parties!”

Ant and Dec then went on to talk about clips released on Thursday showing the Saturday Night Takeaway pair being told what to do by celebrities like former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Dec said it was the most excruciating part of the show and that "the audience will enjoy watching us squirm".

He said: “Everything is supersized for this very special live farewell show – we’ve got three stages, our main studio stage and two new purpose-built-stages outside. I think we might break the record for the amount of celebrities involved in one live TV show.”

T-minus 24 hours until the Saturday Night Takeaway Finale 🎉 How would you describe the show in one word? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/n89049VxD0 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 12, 2024

The Saturday Night Takeaway presenters have said they are hopeful that the show will return to our screens one day.

Referring to an end-of-show sequence in the final episode, Ant said: “I don’t want to give away too much but it will be a big goodbye...” before Dec chimed in: “For now!”

The finale episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air on ITV1 from 7pm.