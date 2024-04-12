Bridgerton season three will be centred around the friends-to-lovers romance between Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters - Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

The new series of the hit Netflix show will see Penelope (Coughlan) initially give up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Colin offers to assist her as she seeks a husband who can provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous letter writer who shares secrets of “the ton”.

The haut ton, also known as the ton, were the fashionable elite of English high society in the Georgian period from 1714 to 1837.

Netflix release Bridgerton season 3 trailer

Netflix released the Bridgerton season 3 trailer on Thursday (April 11) and already it has been watched more than 6.1 million times on X (formerly Twitter) and over 2.4 millon on YouTube (at the time of publication).

The trailer open by taking viewers back to the glamorous ton as Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, says: “Dearest gentle reader, we have been apart for far too long. At last London’s fashionable set has made its return.

“And it seems that our bon ton is moving with the changing tide. So, too, is this author.”

Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts? Perhaps we should discover the answer together.... Bridgerton Season 3: Part 1 arrives May 16, only on Netflix

While Penelope appears apprehensive about finding a suitor, Colin returns from his summer travels with a new look which attracts a lot of attention.

She tells him: “I would not be angry if you found me a lost cause,” to which he replies: “You must not say such things. You are Penelope Featherington. Do not forget that.”

However, after she begins to catch the eye of a suitor, Lord Debling, Colin appears conflicted about whether his feelings for Penelope are just friendly.

The trailer ends with the two alone in the garden as Lady Whistledown’s voiceover says: “What is the primary force that guides us along our paths? Is it our minds or our hearts?”

Matters will be complicated further as the rift between Penelope and her former best friend Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, continues.

At the end of season two Eloise discovered Penelope’s secret identity as the elusive Lady Whistledown.

You can watch the official Bridgerton season three trailer here:

When to watch Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it launched on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The second instalment centred around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton getting caught in a love triangle with Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Bridgerton season three will arrive on Netflix in two parts.

Part one of Bridgerton season three will premiere on Netflix on May 16, 2024 and part two on June 13, 2024.