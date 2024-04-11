Award-winning pet insurance provider, The Insurance Emporium has revealed its most (and least) affordable dog breeds for 2024.

It ranked the 30 most popular dog breeds that it insures.

Using its own database, the personal line insurance provider has rated its top 30 dog breeds against their cost to purchase, cost to insure, and the annual cost of dog food to give their overall rank of affordability.

In addition to reviewing dog breed affordability, the insurer analysed the most popular names for its top 30 breeds with Teddy the most popular name for male dogs while Bella was the family favourite for females.

Cheap and expensive dogs

For a second year in a row, the humble Jack Russell Terrier has been crowned the most affordable while it’s the doghouse for those owning Bulldogs as they’re rated the most expensive.

Most affordable

Of the top 30 most popular dog breeds, Jack Russell Terriers came out on top as the most affordable, followed by the Yorkshire Terrier, Lhasa Apso, Shih Tzu, and Chihuahua.

Least affordable

At the other end of the scale, Bulldogs were the least affordable of the top 30 most popular breeds insured, followed by the German Shepherd, Cavapoo Cross, French Bulldog and Hungarian Vizsla.

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium commented: “Our most and least affordable dog breeds data is a really helpful tool for people to understand some of the costs associated with owning a dog.

"We know that choosing a breed that suits you and your family's lifestyle is imperative, however, having a gauge of the ongoing costs of looking after your dog is equally important.”