The Grand National Festival 2024 kicks off today (Thursday, April 11) and runs for three days until Saturday (April 13).

Saturday will see racegoers flock to the Aintree Racecourse to catch a glimpse of the main event - the Grand National itself.

If you are attending the festival and are hoping to enjoy a drink or two while at the event, alcoholic or not, you may be wondering how much you'll be paying.

From £7.50 for a pint of Madri and £85 for a bottle of champagne to £3.20 for soft drinks, the drinks prices for the Grand National Festival have now been revealed.

Drinks prices at the Grand National 2024

The drinks prices set to greet punters at the Grand National in 2024, according to The Mirror, are as follows:

Draught

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Madri - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Pravha - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)

Bottled/canned drinks

Rekorderlig Wild Berries - £6.50

Rekorderlig Peach and Raspberry - £6.50

Rekorderlig Blackberry and Blackcurrant - £7

Rekorderlig Mango and Raspberry - £6.50

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £6.50

Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime alcohol free - £5.80

Staropramen- £7

Staropramen alcohol free - £4.15

Guinness - £7

Wines

House red - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)

House white - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)

House rose - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)

Champagne

Gobillard Brut Traditional bottle - £85

Sparkling

Via Vai Prosecco - £46

Spirits

Gordons London Dry Gin - £6.75

Gordons Pink Gin - £6.75

Smirnoff Vodka - £6.75

Morgans White Rum - £6.75

Morgans Spiced Gold - £6.75

Jack Daniels - £6.75

Southern Comfort - £6.75

Mixers/soft drinks

London Essence Tonic Water - £3

Mixers - £2.75

Fruit Juice - £2.75

Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20

Lemonade - £3.20

Cordials - £1.05

Revolution Bar

Cocktails

Pornstar Frozini - £13

Espresso Martini - £13

Strawberry Woo Woo - £13

Strawberry Mule - £13

Gin n Juice - £13

Paloma - £13

Red Rum Dark and Stormy - £13

Flavoured shots

Single shot - £4.50

Six shot stick - £27

Spirits

Single spirit - £6.75

Mixers - £2.75

Wine/ Sparkling

Wine - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)

Champagne

Gobillard Brut Champagne - £85

Sparkling

Prosecco - £46

Draught

Pravha - £7.50

Madri - £7.50

Guinness - £7.50

Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50

Aspall Suffolk Cyder - £7.50

Staropramen - £7

