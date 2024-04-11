Punters set to attend the Grand National Festival from Thursday (April 11) at Aintree Racecourse have been given their first look at how much they will be paying for drinks in 2024.
The Grand National Festival 2024 kicks off today (Thursday, April 11) and runs for three days until Saturday (April 13).
Saturday will see racegoers flock to the Aintree Racecourse to catch a glimpse of the main event - the Grand National itself.
If you are attending the festival and are hoping to enjoy a drink or two while at the event, alcoholic or not, you may be wondering how much you'll be paying.
Aintree is ready 🤩— Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 11, 2024
The @RandoxHealth Grand National Festival... pic.twitter.com/EoN0oq11Qq
From £7.50 for a pint of Madri and £85 for a bottle of champagne to £3.20 for soft drinks, the drinks prices for the Grand National Festival have now been revealed.
Drinks prices at the Grand National 2024
The drinks prices set to greet punters at the Grand National in 2024, according to The Mirror, are as follows:
Draught
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Madri - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Pravha - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
- Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50 (pint), £3.80 (half)
Bottled/canned drinks
- Rekorderlig Wild Berries - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Peach and Raspberry - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Blackberry and Blackcurrant - £7
- Rekorderlig Mango and Raspberry - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime - £6.50
- Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime alcohol free - £5.80
- Staropramen- £7
- Staropramen alcohol free - £4.15
- Guinness - £7
Wines
- House red - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)
- House white - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)
- House rose - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)
Champagne
- Gobillard Brut Traditional bottle - £85
Sparkling
- Via Vai Prosecco - £46
Spirits
- Gordons London Dry Gin - £6.75
- Gordons Pink Gin - £6.75
- Smirnoff Vodka - £6.75
- Morgans White Rum - £6.75
- Morgans Spiced Gold - £6.75
- Jack Daniels - £6.75
- Southern Comfort - £6.75
Mixers/soft drinks
- London Essence Tonic Water - £3
- Mixers - £2.75
- Fruit Juice - £2.75
- Coke Zero/Diet Coke - £3.20
- Lemonade - £3.20
- Cordials - £1.05
Revolution Bar
Cocktails
- Pornstar Frozini - £13
- Espresso Martini - £13
- Strawberry Woo Woo - £13
- Strawberry Mule - £13
- Gin n Juice - £13
- Paloma - £13
- Red Rum Dark and Stormy - £13
Flavoured shots
- Single shot - £4.50
- Six shot stick - £27
Spirits
- Single spirit - £6.75
- Mixers - £2.75
Wine/ Sparkling
- Wine - £9.50 (glass), £37.50 (bottle)
Champagne
- Gobillard Brut Champagne - £85
Sparkling
- Prosecco - £46
Draught
- Pravha - £7.50
- Madri - £7.50
- Guinness - £7.50
- Atlantic Pale Ale - £7.50
- Aspall Suffolk Cyder - £7.50
- Staropramen - £7
