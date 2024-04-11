While many of us may be familiar with this habit, few will know why our four-legged friends do this.

If you want to know why your pet keeps eating grass when outside, here is everything you need to know.

Why does my dog keep eating grass?





Dogs may eat grass because they are bored (Image: Getty)

The Kennel Club website states that there are several reasons why dogs eat grass.

They like it

Dogs may enjoy the taste of grass, especially between April and August when its texture or smell changes.

They're bored

When dogs are not being stimulated properly, they may turn to other activities such as digging, chewing and eating grass.

They need to be sick

It is widely believed that dogs eat grass to help themselves be sick and settle their stomachs.

They need fibre

Research has suggested that dogs eat grass to get more fibre in their diets. In one study, a dog that was regularly eating grass was put on a high-fibre diet and soon stopped the habit altogether.

It helps get rid of parasites

It has also been suggested that dogs eat grass to help get rid of parasites in their intestines.

The undigested grass may wrap itself around the parasites and remove them.

A high fibre diet may keep your dog from eating grass (Image: Getty)

Is grass harmful to dogs when they eat it?





VCA Animal Hospitals says that while grass itself is not harmful to dogs, the herbicides and pesticides sprayed on lawns can be toxic to them.

Your dog may also ingest intestinal parasites such as hookworms or roundworms that contaminate the grass.

How do I stop my dog from eating grass?





One way to stop your dog from eating grass is to engage them in another activity or game such as fetch.

Another way to combat this habit would be to increase the fibre in your dog's diet through better food. However, you should consult your vet before making big changes.