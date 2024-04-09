If you’re hoping to tune into your usual Emmerdale fix this evening (April 9), it’s bad news for fans as the soap will not be on TV.
The programme normally airs on weekday evenings from 7.30pm but why is it missing on Tuesday?
Emmerdale is the latest show to be affected by ITV’s recent schedule changes due to a sporting event.
It comes as Coronation Street was cancelled on April 5 due to a Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier.
Why is Emmerdale not on TV tonight?
But tonight will also see Emmerdale replaced by another Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier on ITV1, due to start at 7pm.
The match against England and the Republic of Ireland will kick-off at Aviva Stadium.
On Radio Times, the full summary reveals: “This is only the second time the hosts have played at this venue, with their first contest here a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.
“However, they face a daunting test this evening against the Lionesses, who are the reigning European champions.
“Seema Jaswal presents, with analysis from Karen Carney and Eni Aluko, reports by Katie Shanahan, and commentary from Seb Hutchinson and Siobhan Chamberlain.”
Due to this change, Emmerdale was on ITV1 for an hour last night (April 8).
When is Emmerdale on TV this week?
- Monday, April 8: 7pm-8pm
- Tuesday, April 9: No episode due to England Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier
- Wednesday, April 10: 7.30pm-8pm
- Thursday, April 11: 7.30pm-8pm
- Friday, April 12: 7.30pm-8pm
Responding to the announcement from @emmerdale on X, formerly Twitter, this account said: “It is very noticeable on any night when Emmerdale is not on.
“Full credit to everyone who works so hard.”
Another added: “Good because this Tom King storyline is driving me insane!!”
This person asked: “Why do you keep changing the start time, It’s a pain in the a***”
Someone who appreciated the notice about Emmerdale’s schedule change wrote: “Thanks for the heads up.”
Praising one of the Yorkshire soap's latest storylines, a viewer tweeted: “PLEASE keep mad Ruby and her air-fryers in the programme forever. Best thing that’s happened to the soap in ages!”
