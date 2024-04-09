Return to Paradise will also pay homage to the ‘Paraverse’ in this six-part series (and filming is already underway).

It will star the franchise’s first lead female detective Anna Samson (Dead Lucky, Wake in Fright, Home and Away) playing the role of Mackenzie Clarke.

This is everything we know so far including what it’s about, who the cast is and when we can expect it to land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

What is BBC Return to Paradise about?





Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian ex-pat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases.

When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex- fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome there.

But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.

Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs.

It really is a paradise when we film #deathinparadise pic.twitter.com/kJma5ntE28 — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) June 2, 2023

It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove.

BBC Return to Paradise full cast revealed

The “exciting ensemble” cast for Australia’s original spin-off series of the global smash-hit murder mystery franchise Death in Paradise has also been confirmed.

Unravelling the murder mysteries alongside Anna is:

Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, Nolly)

Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin From Accounts, Austin)

Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries)

Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control)

Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger)

Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers)

Co-creator and executive producer Peter Mattessi said: “I’m beyond excited to welcome Producer Di Haddon and our two fabulous directors Mat King and Tenika Smith who are coming together with our amazing cast to bring the world of Return to Paradise to life.

“We are having so much fun creating this brand-new mystery series that brings an Australian twist to one of the globe’s most successful television franchises.

“We think audiences in Australia, UK and around the world are going to fall in love with our wonderful characters, our delicious whodunits, and our gorgeous coastal Australian locations.”

Recommended reading:

When will Return to Paradise be on TV?





Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on ABC and ABC iview later this year in Australia.

It will be distributed globally by BBC Studios.