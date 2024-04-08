A 2021 survey revealed that 70% of British consumers drink at least two cups of coffee per day, making its effects important to know.

If you're interested in learning about the health benefits and drawbacks of coffee, we have you covered.

What are the drawbacks of drinking coffee?





Coffee can cause 'unwanted heart palpitations' (Image: Getty)

The Harvard School of Public Health states that while coffee may bring about energy boosts, it can also cause "unwanted heart palpitations".

It adds: "Unfiltered coffee, such as French press and Turkish coffees, contains diterpenes, substances that can raise bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides."

What are the health benefits of drinking coffee?





According to Healthline, there are a number of potential health benefits to drinking coffee.

May lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

Research has suggested that consuming coffee regularly could decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It is thought that this is due to coffee's ability to preserve the function of beta cells in the pancreas, which are responsible for producing insulin to regulate blood sugar.

May support brain health

While nothing conclusive has been reached, research suggests that coffee may help protect against conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Coffee can support brain health, weight management and more. (Image: Getty)

May promote weight management

It has been suggested that coffee could alter fat storage and help support gut health, helping to promote weight management.

Another study found that those who drank one or two cups of coffee per day were 17% more likely to meet recommended physical activity levels.

May lower the risk of depression

According to one review of several studies, each cup of coffee is linked to an 8% lowering in the risk of depression.

Could protect against liver conditions

Several studies suggest that coffee could support good liver health and protect against disease.

Coffee may also lower the risk of death from chronic liver disease with a cup of coffee a day associated with a 15% drop in a person's risk.