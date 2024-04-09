The 46-year-old will play a character called Rose who is described as "free-spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous".

Rose has moved to the Dales from Benidorm and could be set to cause some issues for Kim Tate (played by Claire King).

This is because Kim’s husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) knows her, but this is a fact he doesn't reveal to his wife.

Tremarco will start featuring in episodes later in April.

Christine Tremarco 'thrilled' to be joining Emmerdale

Discussing joining Emmerdale, Tremarco said she was "thrilled" and was looking forward to working with the cast.

She said: “To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy!

“Rose is so much fun to play. She is free-spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said she is delighted that Tremarco is joining the cast, praising her “wealth of experience and talent”.

She added: “Playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers."

Tremarco is well-known for her roles of Davina Shackleton on Waterloo Road and Linda Andrews on Casualty.

She has also featured in programmes such as The Responder alongside Martin Freeman and Little Boy Blue alongside Stephen Graham.

Additionally, in her early acting career, Tremaco made a guest appearance in Coronation Street.

She featured in one episode back in 1998 playing Lucy Johnson, a friend of Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), who chats up Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy) at a party because she feels sorry for him.