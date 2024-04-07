The iPlayer app allows users to download content, so they can watch it offline at a later date - a feature which is also offered on other streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

But the BBC revealed earlier this year it had made the "difficult decision" to close its iPlayer Downloads app on PC and Macs in 2024 due to "the low number of people using it and the cost required to keep it going".

Full list of devices affected by BBC iPlayer Downloads app shut down

The decision to close the BBC iPlayer Downloads application affects the following devices:

Windows 10

Windows 11

MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

MacBooks

Viewers will still be able to stream live and on-demand shows on the above devices via the iPlayer section on the BBC website.

Final warning ahead of full BBC iPlayer Downloads app shut down

The BBC has already begun implementing moves to close the app.

On February 2, new users of the streaming services became able to download and install BBC iPlayer on PC and Macs (the full list of devices mentioned above).

Then on March 11 users were blocked from downloading any further programmes.

Viewers have been able to watch any content downloaded on the app prior to March 11, but this is now set to change.

From Monday (April 8) BBC iPlayer will close down fully on PC and Macs, meaning viewers will no longer be able to use the app on affected devices.

Can I still use BBC iPlayer on my phone?





Although some devices will no longer be able to use BBC iPlayer, all smartphones and tablets will be unaffected by the change.

This means that devices including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy's and iPads will be still be able to use the app as normal including downloading shows and films.