Tonight's Saturday Night Takeaway show on ITV featured performances from Take That and also saw the likes of Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden get their own back on Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge.

Segments from tonight's episode also left viewers in tears.

The spot the difference game saw a mother reunited with her daughter after five years, while also meeting her granddaughter in person for the first time ever.

But you may have been wondering who the guest presenter on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight was or where you've seen him before.

How old is Lenny Rush?





Lenny Rush is a child actor from Essex.

He was born on March 18, 2009 making him 15 (at the time of publication).

Who is Lenny Rush?





Lenny first appeared on Cbeebies observational documentary Our Family in 2017 before going on the feature in Apple Tree House (also on Cbeebies) where he played the role of Eli.

He is best known for his role as Morgan in BBC show Dodger, alongside Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston, and Am I Being Unreasonable? where he plays the role of Ollie.

His role in the BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable? saw him awarded a BAFTA for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme in May 2023.

Lenny also won the Breakthrough Award, and Comedy Performance (Male) Award, for the same role at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March last year.

Lenny Rush in Doctor Who

It was also announced last year that Lenny will appear in the new series of Doctor Who alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

He will play the role of Morris in the fourteenth series of Doctor Who which is set to premiere on May 11, 2024.

Lenny Rush and Children in Need

You may have also seen Lenny during recent Children in Need appeals on the BBC.

He first appeared on the charity money-raising show back in 2022 before becoming the first-ever child presenter (at the age of 14) to co-host the appeal the following year (in 2023).