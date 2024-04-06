Ant and Dec returned for the penultimate episode of series 20 of Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (April 6).

It could also potentially be their last ever episode next week after the pair previously revealed they would be taking an indefinite break from the show at the conclusion of this season.

The show featured guest presenter BAFTA award winning child actor Lenny Rush and was opened by a performance by Take That.

Following a quick introduction from Ant and Dec the show got straight into the Spot the Difference game.

The game saw celebrities Babatunde Aleshe, Olivia Attwood and Jordan North appear in audience members houses rearranging contents in various rooms to see if they could then spot the difference.

Viewers left crying after Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway game sees family reunited after five years

After two audience members had their go at the Saturday Night Takeaway game it was time for Jane Ferguson from Birkenhead to take part.

North appeared in what looked to be her living room.

Upon the conclusion of the game, North had been replaced with someone in a mask with his face on.

It was revealed to be Jane's daughter Holly, who was then joined by her partner Lewis and their baby daughter Paisley.

It was revealed that Jane hadn't seen Holly for five year's since she moved to Australia and had never met her granddaughter in person.

But Ant and Dec weren't done with the surprises just yet.

The pair revealed Holly, Lewis and Paisley weren't in fact at Jane's home in Birkenhead, they were in the Saturday Night Takeaway studio.

A teary Jane was reunited with the trio in an emotional moment on the Saturday Night Takeaway stage in front of the audience and viewers all around the UK.

Ant and Dec revealed they had secretly flown Holly, Lewis and Paisley over from Australia so Jane could see them and cuddle her granddaughter in person.

This surprise had not just Jane and her family in tears, but viewers as well.

Well I've put tele on in the kitchen whilst I potter about and I'm now crying at Saturday Night Takeaway 🥺😳 — Emma (@emsybobs91) April 6, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on person said: "Jesus christ, sobbing at Ant and Dec Saturday night takeaway here."

Another commented: "Well I've put tele on in the kitchen whilst I potter about and I'm now crying at Saturday Night Takeaway."

While a third person added: "why am i crying over saturday night takeaway am i actually alright."