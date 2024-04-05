With the new 24-plate cars having been released, many motorists will be looking to make an upgrade.

However, there are a number of common car-selling mistakes that could take thousands off the value of a vehicle.

The 7 mistakes motorists should avoid when selling their old cars

Here are the seven common mistakes motorists make when selling their used cars that take thousands off the asking price, according to Steven Edwards, motoring editor at used car platform MOTORS.

Skipping over the detailing - cost of mistake £80-£200

Ensuring that you have a showroom-ready motor will demonstrate to the buyer that it has been well-maintained and that the price being asked is worth paying.

Before selling their motor, drivers should give the interior and exterior of the car (including the wheels) a good spruce up with professional detailing or car-specific cleaning products.

Not replacing missing keys - cost of mistake £252

If you are missing the extra set of keys for the car, you should get them replaced before selling.

New buyers may be put off by the prospect of having to buy a spare set themselves, decreasing the value of the vehicle.

Having an MOT due - cost of mistake £328.85

MOTs can be costly with the average price of repairs totalling £272- making cars with a test due off-putting.

Steven Edwards at MOTORS said: “An upcoming MOT is unattractive to potential buyers, so if you have less than three months until the next one’s due, it’s worth getting your car booked in before putting it up for sale.”

Leaving warning lights on your dashboard - cost of mistake £170-£400

The brake, engine, airbag, coolant and low tyre pressure warning lights are a few of the dashboard symbols we've all come to know and hate.

While these should always be addressed, leaving them on when selling can dramatically drop the price of the car.

Taking your car in for a full service before putting it up for sale will allow you to address these issues - boosting the value of your motor and reassuring buyers.

Failing to repair scratches - cost of mistake £420

Depending on the age of the car, it may be worth fixing buffs and scratches on its bodywork.

With scratch repairs ranging from £90 to £300 (depending on size and location) and scuffed alloy refurbishments coming in at £50 to £120, you could risk losing upwards of £400 on your sale if left unaddressed.

Lack of up-to-date paperwork - cost of mistake £425

While it may not immediately come to mind when selling, paperwork is a vital part of the process.

Not having up-to-date paperwork can not only lower the price of the vehicle but can cause the sale to fall through altogether.

Potential buyers will want to be reassured that the vehicle doesn’t have any underlying issues - something they can check by looking through your car’s service history.

A replacement log book comes in at £25, making it well worth replacing if you’ve lost or misplaced it.

Taking poor-quality photos

Poor-quality images of the car can generate suspicion from buyers.

Ensure you pick a nice, clear and dry day to take your photos and capture as many landscape pictures as you can to show a clear view of the car.

You may also want to consider the time of year, for instance, pictures of a convertible or cabriolet will gleam best on a sunny, spring or summer’s day. By snapping the best shots of your motor you’ll not only maximise its value but also reduce the time it’s likely to be on the market for.