Those who do it swear by the health benefits while many of those yet to dip their toes into freezing water are put off by the idea.

If you want to know more about the risks and benefits of ice baths, we have you covered.

What are the risks and benefits of taking an ice bath?





Ice baths can help reduce muscle soreness and inflammation. (Image: Getty)

According to Health.com, there are a number of benefits associated with taking an ice bath with these including improved alertness, a reduction in pain and a decrease in inflammation.

As a result, an ice bath may reduce muscle soreness, offer pain relief and improve your mood.

However, there are some dangers as well with those taking part at risk of cold panniculitis (cold-induced rash) which can leave participants with an itchy and painful skin rash.

Hypothermia is also a risk as your body temperature could drop dangerously low, leading to organ failure.

Another risk is that of nerve damage which is when prolonged exposure to cold causes a reduction in blood flow, killing tissue. This can lead to pain, numbness and loss of muscle strength.

If you have any health conditions, it is worth consulting with your healthcare provider to discuss complications you may be at risk of.

Recommended Reading:

Kendal Mint Cake: An Everest-conquering kick up the jacksie perfect for runners

Dreading hay fever this year? This is when your symptoms will start in the UK

You should only aim to stay in an ice bath for around 10-15 minutes. (Image: Getty)

How to take an ice bath safely and how long to stay in one

Those going for an ice bath should ensure they have a large towel within easy access and wear athletic clothing like shorts and sports bras as well as socks and gloves to protect sensitive areas of the skin.

While entering the ice bath, it is wise to slowly submerge yourself into the tub until you reach neck level.

Setting a timer for around 10-15 minutes is also advisable as prolonged exposure to the cold water puts you at risk of hypothermia and frost bite.