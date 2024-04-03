The Great British Bake Off host will head to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to help the animals in its care look for a new place to live.

O’Grady, who died last March, became an ambassador for the shelter in 2012 after the success of the award-winning programme which he hosted for 11 series.

The new series will have six new episodes with viewers able to see and get to know the stories of some of Battersea’s latest arrivals.

Confirmed: For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond starts Tuesday 16 April, 8pm on @itv and @itvx pic.twitter.com/mOr3VMYDII — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 3, 2024

When will For The Love Of Dogs return to ITV?





The new series, hosted by This Morning presenter Hammond, will begin on Tuesday, April 16.

Fans of the show can tune in to watch the first episode at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

On becoming the new presenter of the series, Hammond said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new, loving, forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way.”

At the 2018 National Television Awards, O’Grady was given a special recognition award for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

Today, one year on, we’re remembering our beloved Ambassador and friend, Paul O’Grady, with some of our favourite moments spent with him. Paul is remembered and missed every day by our staff and volunteers, but his work lives on at Battersea and beyond.



Thank you, Paul! 💙 pic.twitter.com/8iwB1V4XV6 — Battersea (@Battersea_) March 28, 2024

Satmohan Panesar, commissioning editor for ITV, said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond.

“As Paul O’Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves, but the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us.

“We can’t wait to welcome back the series with Alison; there will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea.”

Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said: “Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand-new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond.

“Over the last 12 years, For the Love Of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help.

“Alongside our beloved ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we’ve enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give, and we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes.”