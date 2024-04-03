Disaster struck in 2017 when Jonathan was severely injured during a stunt on the since-cancelled reality series America's Got Talent: Extreme.

He suffered a string of injuries, including losing a kidney and severing his spinal chord - which left him paralysed.

Abbington noted that they are now used to hospital visits as she beamed at the camera and snuggled into the former Britain's Got Talent star.

According to the Mirror, Amanda said: "The bravest dude I know. More spinal surgery. We're used to hospital rooms." She added a string of emojis including prayer hands, crossed fingers and love hearts.

The former stuntman previously revealed: "I said you have a get out of jail free card, if you want to walk away I understand and she told me not to be so stupid."

Amanda shared on Lorraine: "He's amazing, he makes me smile. I love him to bits, he's going from strength to strength. I forget he's in a wheelchair; he's independent and strong. He's genuinely my hero, I don't know what I'd do without him. He's so supportive and gorgeous. Wedding in summer it's happening."

Jonathan has been by Amanda's side following her turbulent time on BBC ’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside 33-year-old dance professional Giovanni Pernice.

Reports later emerged that Amanda suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following her time on the show and has demanded the BBC hand over all footage of their rehearsals together.

Giovanni's future on Strictly has been put in doubt following the claims he is "too intense" to train and dance with.

Speaking about the aftermath of her time on Strictly, Amanda said: "I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life . . . both professionally and personally.

"I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”