While drivers are probably aware that an MOT needs to take place each year, you might not know how often you should service your car.

If you don’t already make time for a vehicle service, you should be making it a priority, explains Dominic Watt, a motoring expert at First Vehicle Leasing.

Why is it crucial to service your car regularly?





Dominic explains that servicing your car is pivotal for more than one reason.

A service makes sure that your vehicle’s safety features are functioning correctly which reduces the risk of accidents and ensures the safety of you and your passengers.

It can also save you money on fuel bills as a service enhances the car’s performance.

Finally, a well-maintained car has a higher resale value and is more likely to pass an MOT test without issues.

How often should you service your car?





How often you should service your car depends on a few factors, including the make and model of your car, how old it is and how you drive it, explains Dominic from First Vehicle Leasing.

He added that there are general guidelines that UK motorists should follow.

Manufacturer’s recommendation – Find your manufacturer’s servicing schedule in your car’s handbook and see what’s recommended. Most new cars will need to be serviced once every year or after a certain number of miles (typically 12,000) – whichever comes first.

Interim service – It’s advised that anyone driving more than the average motorist (covering more than 20,000 miles a year) books their car in for an interim service every six months or 6,000 miles. This type of service will usually include an oil and filter change plus checks on essential components such as brakes, tyres and lights.

Full service – A full service is recommended for average drivers once a year or every 12,000 miles. This service is the same as an interim service but takes a deeper look at the engine, gearbox, clutch and exhaust system.

Major service – Drivers should consider a major service every two years or 24,000 miles. This type of service will include all the checks and replacements of a full service with additional replacements like spark plugs and air filters and detailed inspections of various systems.

First Vehicle Leasing also shared that in the winter, drivers should make sure that their car batteries are in good condition and verify that the heater and defroster are working efficiently. They should also check antifreeze levels.

In summer, motorists should focus on air conditioning system checks as well as fluid levels and ensure their tyres are ready for hotter roads.