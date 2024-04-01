This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was pranked on the ITV show today (April 1) as co-host Dermot O’Leary and the team pulled an April Fools’ prank on her.
An actress named Vanessa was brought into the studio with what Alison was led to believe was a valuable vase and it didn’t end well.
Vanessa told her story smoothly, explaining to the presenters that she had picked up the vase for £1.50 at a car boot sale when looking for furniture for her daughter’s new home.
She later decided to get it valued on Antiques Road Show after her daughter said she could keep it and was shocked to find it was worth £30,000 – pranking Alison Hammond with the help of Dan Hatfield, the show’s antiques expert.
It's a vase bought for £1.50, which turned out to be worth over £30,000... or at least that's what @AlisonHammond thought! What could possibly go wrong... 🤣— This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2024
See what happened when @radioleary pranked Alison this #AprilFoolsDay on #ThisMorning! pic.twitter.com/xKciDAwOO5
When discussing the vase and its worth, Dermot turned to Alison with his back to the vase and knocked it onto the floor, causing it to smash into multiple pieces.
Alison was shocked and apologetic to Vanessa while Dermot apologised and promised to pay for the vase that he’d ‘broken’.
Alison apologised to Vanessa, saying: “I’m actually gonna get upset. I’m so so sorry. Babes I’m so sorry.”
Dermot added: “I’m so sorry. I’ll pay for it.”
Shortly after, Dermot explained it was all a joke, revealing to Alison that Vanessa and Dan were in on it.
Alison smiled and said: “Are you actually joking? That is so not funny.”
Viewers react to April Fools’ joke on This Morning
Viewers replied to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the This Morning account posted a video of the full prank.
One said: “Omg that was hilarious”.
Another commented with three laughing face emojis and said: “Well I fell for it!”
A third said: “My heart! I nearly had a heart attack. The reason I thought it might be real was because I wouldn’t be surprised if Dermot @radioleary actually did knock it!
“Phew Well done! Best April fools ever!”, adding three clapping hands emojis.
Alongside a laughing crying emoji, a fourth said: “Oh that was cruel but funny”
Specsavers also commented on the post, saying: “Dermot please can you be in our new advert?”
