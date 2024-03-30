The Geordie duo brought back a segment called 'Home Run' for tonight's episode (aired on Saturday, March 30) which they had introduced in their very first series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The concept of 'Home Run' follows a person/group of people who have decided to go out on a Saturday instead of watching the show.

Once aware they are being filmed for Saturday Night Takeaway they have until the end of the episode to race back home and win a prize.

To introduce the segment they did a flashback to the first series showing how they presented it back in 2002 and viewers were shocked at how much Ant and Dec have changed since then.

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers shocked by how young Ant and Dec look

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) many viewers commented on the difference in how the duo looked compared to their first series.

One person wrote: "Ant & Dec looked like children in 2002 #SaturdayNightTakeaway".

Another shared: "Awwww look at them!!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway".

Meanwhile, another posted: "2002 Ant and Dec are having way more fun. #SaturdayNightTakeaway".

Other people shared similar sentiments with another saying Ant and Dec "look about 12" in the flashback clip and another thought they sounded quite different too.

This is the thing I’m most looking forward to this weekend, second to the Easter Bunny 🐰 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/nl0XMcscuU — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 30, 2024

Saturday Night Takeaway taking a break after 2024 series

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly had previously shared they would be taking a ‘pause’ from the show after the 2024 series.

The pair, both 48, began their career on Byker Grove in 1989 and have since become an iconic hosting duo, presenting the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Limitless Win.

Although Ant and Dec are expected to return to their other hosting duties, Ant has now revealed why the pair are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is available to watch on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Saturday nights