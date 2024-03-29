The 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway is set to conclude with a two-hour live grand finale special on Saturday, April 13 which will feature the likes of Simon Cowell, Girls Aloud, Kaiser Chiefs and Holly Willoughby.

Ant and Dec have previously revealed this would be the last series of Saturday Night Takeaway "for a little while" stating they were giving the show a "rest" so they could take some time away from the ITV show.

The Geordie duo launched the ITV entertainment show back in 2002 and it has now run for 20 years.

It has featured on ITV ever since, apart from a short hiatus from 2009 to 2013 while the presenters pursued other projects.

What to expect from the 'final episode' of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Fans have now been given a look at what to expect from the 'final episode' of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on April 13.

The show will feature Girls Aloud as the star guest announcers while pop group S Club, rockers Kaiser Chiefs and TV star Scarlett Moffatt are also set to make an appearance during the grand finale of series 20.

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, TV presenter Andi Peters, radio host Jordan North and singer Tony Hadley will also feature on the show.

The show will also include the final part of Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby taking part in the segment in a bid to get their own back on the Geordie presenting duo.

Other big names set to take part in the segment "to make sure the presenters get their comeuppance after years of pranking their guests" include:

Rylan Clark

Oti Mabuse

Olly Murs

Davina McCall

Gino D’Acampo

Craig David

Richard Madeley

Cheryl

The finale will also see either Ant or Dec crowned the winner of their weekly trials as well as a “super-sized singalong” and games with the studio and home audience.

To mark the end of an era, the show will include a montage of Saturday Night Takeaway's best bits from the past 20 series.

Dec promised fans of the show the grand finale will be a “real celebration of Saturday Night Takeaway over the years”.

He said: "We’re honoured and touched that for 20 series it’s been part of Saturday night TV viewing for so many families across the country.

“We’re giving it (and us!) a rest for now, but we’ll take away and treasure some very special memories and moments. We will most certainly miss it.”

Ant said he couldn't believe it was nearing the end but was looking forward to making the last show “a party to end all parties”.

He added: “The SNT production team have been working non stop to ensure this special, two hour finale has that SNT magic from start to finish.”

When to watch 'final episode' of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

The grand finale of series 20 of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air on April 13.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues on Saturday (March 30) at 7pm on ITV1 & ITVX.