Season two of the Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise, began last Friday (March 22) with the likes of Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman), Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd) and Dylan Llewelyn (PC Kelby Hartford) returning.

The show follows DI Humphrey Goodman following his relocation from Saint Marie (from Death in Paradise) to sleepy Shipton Abbott where he goes about "cracking cases and hoping for happily ever after with fiancée Martha" the BBC explains.

Beyond Paradise among shows affected by Easter schedule shake up on BBC

Beyond Paradise usually airs every Friday night at 8pm.

We're back with a new episode of #BeyondParadise tomorrow night... but you will have to be patient for just a liiiiiiittle bit longer than usual, because we're on at the slightly later time of 9pm tomorrow. See you then! pic.twitter.com/ErJUOLSSJt — Beyond Paradise (@BeyondPOfficial) March 28, 2024

But due to Easter, tonight (Friday, Match 29) is set to see a raft of changes to the BBC One schedule including a change of time for the Death in Paradise spin-off.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (starring the likes of Paul Rudd) is set to air on BBC One at 7.05pm concluding at 9pm.

Beyond Paradise will then to air at 9pm, an hour later than usual.

The semi-final of series two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World is also set to be pushed back nearly an hour from its 11.35pm time slot last week on BBC One and will this week air at 12.20am Saturday (March 30) morning.

This is due to the screening of the 2016 version of Ghostbusters starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Chris Hemsworth.

But good news for fans of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World is that tonight's semi-final episode on BBC One is only a repeat and the final of series two will air tonight on BBC Three at 9pm.

The Graham Norton Show has also been removed from the BBC One Friday night schedule this week due to the latest series concluding last Friday (March 22).