Essex Police was called to a road in Shoeburyness near Southend-on-Sea on Wednesday after reports that a man working had fallen from a great height.

This afternoon, the force said that it had arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

A spokesperson said: "This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing."

The news of the George Gilbey's sad passing was announced by Geordie Shores star Ricci Guarnaccio who said: "Breaks my but @georgegilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

"Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG."

The incident happened at EGL Homecare, a manufacturing business.

George Gilbey appeared in eight seasons of Channel 4's hugely popular show Gogglebox between 2013 and 2018.

Discussing his death, Gogglebox said on X, formally known as Twitter: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

He also made an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.