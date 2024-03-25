The Masked Dancer - which features Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Peter Crouch as judges, with Joel Dommett as host - was "rested" by ITV last year.

The ITV show, similar to The Masked Singer, see celebrities dress up in costumes and perform/dance in front of the judges as they guess who is behind the mask.

Olympic gymnast and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Louis Smith won the first series of The Masked Dancer UK as Carwash.

While Glee star Heather Morris won the second series of the ITV reality show as Scissors.

ITV axes The Masked Dancer

It appears The Masked Dancer will not be returning from its rest, with The Sun reporting ITV has axed the show after just the two seasons.

A TV insider, speaking to The Sun, said: “The Masked Dancer was always something of a tricky sell.

"But ITV thought it was worth taking a punt on a concept which had clearly struck a chord with the public as The Masked Singer.

“But they made the mistake of shifting it from a show that ran every night over a week, to a weekly show that aired on a Saturday night.

“That saw it go out on the same evening as Strictly Come Dancing, which is a very challenging rival.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

Despite reports of The Masked Dancer coming to an end, the show that inspired it - The Masked Singer - isn't going anywhere.

The Masked Singer UK is set to return for a sixth season in 2025 following another successful series this year, according to The Sun.

The latest series of The Masked Singer UK 2024 concluded in February with McFly's Danny Jones winning as Piranha.

Jones beat TV personality Alex Brooker (Big Foot) and Lemar (Cricket) in the 2024 final.