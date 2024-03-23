In the 'What's Next' section Ant and Dec removed their earpieces and had no idea what was going to happen on the show next.

The TV presenter Cat Deeley was then revealed with a 'Dreadtime Story book' with Ant and Dec being required to act out what she read.

The duo had to dress up in monster costumes and act out the story to comical effect. However, some viewers weren't a fan of this segment.

I’m a Monster… Get Me Out of Here! 👹 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/32KEgu79Gl — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 23, 2024

Saturday Night Takeaway fans not happy with 'kids TV' segment

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) some fans said they weren't a fan of the 'What's Next' segment, comparing it to kids TV.

One person posted: "Absolutely awful…..didn’t sign up to watch kids TV".

Another shared: "Kids programs on a Saturday night a joke" whilst one described it as "pretty grim stuff".

Meanwhile, one person joked: "Ant and Dec auditioning for next year's Masked Singer!"

Some viewers did enjoy the segment though, as one person said: "crying tears of laughter at ant falling over in his costume, i can’t COPE".

Saturday Night Takeaway taking a break after 2024 series

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly had previously shared they would be taking a ‘pause’ from the show after the 2024 series.

The pair, both 48, began their career on Byker Grove in 1989 and have since become an iconic hosting duo, presenting the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Limitless Win.

Although Ant and Dec are expected to return to their other hosting duties, Ant has now revealed why the pair are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is available to watch on ITV1, STV and ITVX on Saturday nights