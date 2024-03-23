ITV viewers will know that the popular prime-time show is chock full of action and features antics from the public and celebrities alike.

Fans have fallen in love over the years with some of the Saturday night show's silliest segments including Ring My Bell! or chasing the Takeaway Rainbow.

If you fancy being a part of the live audience instead of just watching it on your TV, then here's how you can do so.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Free tickets to be part of the live audience for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway can be found at the Applause Store website here.

At the time of writing, there is still limited availability for the show that will take place on Saturday, March 30.

Tickets for future episodes of this series will be available on the website nearer the time of their recording.

Saturday Night Takeaway taking a break after 2024 series

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly had previously shared they would be taking a ‘pause’ from the show after the 2024 series.

The pair, both 48, began their career on Byker Grove in 1989 and have since become an iconic hosting duo, presenting the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and Limitless Win.

Although Ant and Dec are expected to return to their other hosting duties, Ant has now revealed why the pair are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking in an interview with Flaunt magazine, Ant discussed what was next for the pair and why they would be taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway:

“A lot, we do the show and then Britain's Got Talent, but on a more personal level, part of the reason we're pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We've both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit."