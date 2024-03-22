However, there a number of plants and flowers native to the UK and Ireland that are poisonous to humans and their pets.

If you're interested in learning more about the most poisonous plants across the country, look no further.

The most poisonous plants and flowers in the UK for humans

These are some of the most poisonous plants and flowers across the UK for humans, according to the Woodland Trust.

Foxglove mainly grows on woodland edges in the UK. (Image: Getty)

Foxglove

Easy to spot for its tall spikes of pink and purple flowers, foxglove grows mainly on woodland edges, roadside verges and around hedgerows.

The plants contain toxic cardiac glycosides which can cause severe poisoning (nausea, headaches, skin irritation diarrhoea, perceptual disturbances and heart and kidney problems) when consumed.

It is arrow-shaped and has purple-spotted leaves at its base. (Image: Getty)

Lords-and-ladies (Arum maculatum)

Sometimes known as a cuckoo pint, the plant is often found in woodland areas and along hedgerows.

It is arrow-shaped and has purple-spotted leaves at its base. Its flowering spike has a yellow-green hood.

The plant can severely irritate the skin and cause swelling in the throat as well as difficulty breathing.

Monkshood is sometimes better known as Adam and Eve or devil’s helmet. (Image: Getty)

Monkshood (Aconitum napellus)

Sometimes better known as Adam and Eve or devil’s helmet, this plant, which is identified by its hooded blue flowers, is one of the most poisonous in the UK.

Growing tall spikes between June and September, the plant is known to cause stomach pain and dizziness. The poison can also affect the heart and be fatal in large doses. The toxins can also transfer to the skin via cuts.

Small amounts of poison hemlock can cause respiratory paralysis and death. (Image: Getty)

Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum)

The Poison hemlock, known for its purple-botched stems, grows on the edges of woodlands and along ditches, streams and roadside verges.

The consumption of even a small amount of this plant can cause respiratory paralysis and death.

Deadly nightshade has an ominous reputation. (Image: Getty)

Deadly nightshade (Atropa belladonna)

Well-known for its ominous reputation this purple-green bell-shaped flower has berries that ripen to black.

Found in the southern half of the UK, the plant can affect the nervous system and induce sweating, vomiting, breathing difficulties, confusion, hallucinations and potential coma and death.