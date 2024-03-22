I know it may sound stupid to some, but I personally think tap water tastes odd.

Sometimes I feel like I’m drinking a ghastly liquid with an awful aftertaste, which I have often described as metal or chlorine.

Fast forward to a few months ago when I got fed up with having to stock up on multipacks of bottled water, mainly because the guilt of having to throw away so much plastic was eating me up.

After trialling some Brita filters and dupes via Amazon, I got over my tap water fear and I became a filtered water-drinking human.

Yet this made me realise I didn’t have many reusable water bottles at home.

With the weather getting better (of sorts) I thought now could be the ideal time to treat myself to a new water bottle.

Just like anything when I’m on the hunt to try something new, I went to see what brands were being talked about on Instagram and TikTok and rounded up some of the most popular choices.

When was the last time you bought a reusable water bottle? (Image: Newsquest)

It was clear there are a lot of water bottles which I would consider to be on the higher end of the market, so how do they compare to one which is a fraction of the price?

I recently put them to the test to see if they were worth the hype – while also finding out which kept my water cold, fresh and didn’t leak all over the place.

Which is the best reusable water bottle?





Chilly’s (£28, 500ml)

First up was Chilly’s, I heard about this brand a long time ago and I bought one of their bottles (with a delightful strawberry print) when I got my first job after university which required a lot of commuting.

But due to hating tap water so much in the past, I very rarely used it for cold drinks and instead, it was for coffee purposes only.

That was until now.

The brand claims to make “airtight” screw top lids that “prevent soaked bags and accidental spills”, making the bottles “100% leakproof” – but are they?

Indeed they are. After many bashes onto tables, and train seats and rolling around in my bag, there wasn’t a droplet in sight outside of the stainless steel container.

Not only that but my water was kept at the same ice-cold temperature I filled it with for at least 12 hours.

My only critiques were that I sometimes had a taste of metal (not all the time) and I wish they were a little bigger as I found myself filling it up a lot throughout the day, but I now know to opt for their bigger 1L sizes next time.

You can see just how flimsy this reusable water bottle is (Image: Newsquest)

I still think Chilly’s has the broadest range of reusable water bottles to choose from, including sizes, colours and patterns – there’s something for everyone.

Frank Green (£29.99, 595ml)

Frank Green might offer the most sophisticated water bottles and coffee cups I’ve ever seen.

These have been floating around on my Instagram feed recently so I just couldn’t resist owning one.

I chose the ceramic reusable bottle in ‘blushed’ and I was really impressed with the quality. It’s still yet to chip or have a scratch on it after being used almost every day for around 2-3 months.

I preferred this style to Chilly’s because I liked the added built-in straw, which meant no gushes of water came hurling towards my face when on a bumpy train or car journey.

Why I think the metal straw is a great addition to the Frank Green reusable water bottles (Image: Newsquest)

The straw also has a ‘push up’ mechanism which is quite stiff so it can’t be easily knocked to cause any spillage.

I gave this bottle a good shake every once in a while convinced it would leak due to this, but there was absolutely nothing.

Plus, I found my water tasted incredibly fresh for a minimum of 12 hours and I liked how it could hold slightly more liquid than Chilly’s.

The wider top also meant it was easier to add some ice cubes in.

Stealth Smash Navy Bottle (£1.50 from Tesco, 500ml)

I’m not sure what I was expecting for £1.50, but I wasn’t impressed.

This reusable water bottle is made from a thin plastic and was easily squished in my bag.

It also failed the dreaded leak test and although I didn’t get any plastic taste when drinking from it, it didn’t temperature control my water.

Not that looks matter, but it didn’t offer anything special.

It was my gut feeling all along, but if you’re looking for the best reusable water bottles that will keep your drinks cold and fresh tasting without the worry of leaking, Frank Green offers the finest quality to invest in (and they look the part too).